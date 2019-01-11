Pete’s Pick of the Week: 2014 Case IH Magnum 310 Rowtrac

This 2014 Case IH Magnum 310 Rowtrac with 1897 hours sold for $95,000 yesterday on a farm sale in east-central Arkansas.

