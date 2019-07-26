Pete's Pick of the Week: 2013 Versatile 400 Tractor

This 2013 Versatile 400 with 759 hours sold for $145,578 (U.S) at a farm auction in Saskatchewan last week. That’s a new record price. More on that auction here.

