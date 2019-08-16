Pete's Pick of the Week: 2007 Versatile 2180

This 2007 Buhler Versatile 2180 with 2,192 hours sold for $60,500 on an August 8 farm auction in east-central Illinois. More prices from this auction here.

Click here to see Buhler Versatile 2180 tractors for sale today on MachineryPete.com

Thanks for registering for Farm Journal Mobile. I agree to receive text messages, telemarketing messages or prerecorded voice calls delivered using an automatic telephone dialing system. These messages will occasionally be accompanied by marketing messages sent on behalf of carefully selected sponsors that serve the agricultural industry. Consent is not required for purchase of Farm Journal products. Carrier message & data rates may apply. More than one message may be delivered weekly. You may call 866-376-6094 for more information. To cancel, text “STOP PETE”. Text “HELP PETE” for help.