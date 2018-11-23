Pete’s Pick of the Week: 2007 John Deere 9660 STS

This 2007 John Deere 9660 STS, 810 sep. hours sold for $130,000 at a west-central IN farm sale Saturday. This is the highest price for this combine model in 51 months. Here’s a link to view prices on 29 tractors and six combines that sold that same Saturday on eight different farm auctions.

And here’s a link to more than 100 John Deere 9660 STS combines for sale today on MachineryPete.com

