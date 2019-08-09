Pete's Pick of the Week: 1979 John Deere 4640 Sells For Record Price

This 1979 John Deere 4640 with only 826 hours sold for a record price of $61,000 on Saturday at a south-central MN farm auction. Here’s video from the sale.

Click here to see dozens of John Deere 4640 tractors for sale on MachineryPete.com

Thanks for registering for Farm Journal Mobile. I agree to receive text messages, telemarketing messages or prerecorded voice calls delivered using an automatic telephone dialing system. These messages will occasionally be accompanied by marketing messages sent on behalf of carefully selected sponsors that serve the agricultural industry. Consent is not required for purchase of Farm Journal products. Carrier message & data rates may apply. More than one message may be delivered weekly. You may call 866-376-6094 for more information. To cancel, text “STOP PETE”. Text “HELP PETE” for help.

