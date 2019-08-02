Pete’s Pick of the Week: 1972 John Deere 4000 Gas/Power Shift

One of only nine made, this 1972 John Deere 4000 gas/power shift sold for $64,500 on Sunday at a collector auction in IA. This is the 3rd highest price ever for a John Deere 4000. Here's the story.

