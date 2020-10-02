Peterson Farms Seed Hires Rick Swenson as Lead Agronomist

Peterson Farms Seed, headquartered near Prosper, ND, announces that Rick Swenson has join the Peterson Farms Seed team as Lead Agronomist.

In his role as Lead Agronomist, Swenson will head up agronomy services for the organization and their customers. He will also play a key role in product development, helping to shape the best line-up of corn hybrids and soybean varieties in the Upper Midwest.

“The attention to detail and the quality of the products Peterson Farms Seed provides is what drew me to this opportunity,“ said Swenson in a news release. “I’m an agronomist at heart so this is my dream job.”

Swenson comes to Peterson Farms Seed with over twenty years of agronomy experience throughout the Midwest, most recently with LG Seed.

Swenson will be based in the Underwood, MN area.