Peterson Farm Brothers New Video: “Tractorstuck”

“Tractorstuck” is the latest parody video from the Peterson Farm Brothers, set to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”

Greg, Nathan and Kendal made the video with lyrics farmers can appreciate, and lots of photos of real-world tractors mired wheel-deep mud.

The Petersons can be found at http://www.petersonfarmbrothers.com or on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @petefarmbros

AC/DC’s song “Thunderstruck” was released in 1990 on their “The Razor’s Edge” album.

