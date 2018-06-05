Peterson Farm Brothers New Video: “Tractorstuck”

AC/DC’s song “Thunderstruck” was released in 1990 on their “The Razor’s Edge” album. ( Peterson Farm Brothers )

“Tractorstuck” is the latest parody video from the Peterson Farm Brothers, set to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”

Greg, Nathan and Kendal made the video with lyrics farmers can appreciate, and lots of photos of real-world tractors mired wheel-deep mud.

The Petersons can be found at http://www.petersonfarmbrothers.com or on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @petefarmbros

The Top 13

The Peterson Farm Brothers have now made 13 farm related parody videos. Here’s the list with links:

 

I’m Farming And I Grow It.

 

Farmer Style

 

A Fresh Breath Of Farm Air

 

Bale

 

Chore

 

All I Do Is Farm

 

I’m So Farmer

 

Taking Care Of Livestock

 

Farmers Feed The World

 

Our Farm Song

 

Residue

 

 

Forage Harvester

 

 

 

 

 

