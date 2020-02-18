Peter Martin: Manage ‘Brilliant’ On-Farm Processes

“We get brilliant results from average people managing brilliant processes, while our competitors get average or worse results from brilliant people managing broken processes.”

My colleagues often share this quote from Fugio Cho, honorary chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation. It shows Toyota became one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers by creating internal processes to consistently and successfully produce millions of cars for the global market.

Toyota isn’t alone in using repeatable, scalable processes. Businesses in all sectors follow written protocols to operate smoothly. Adhering to established procedures improves the activities that create products or services. Internal processes remove emotion from important tasks. They help achieve growth.

Aim to Improve

Farming should be no different. Great processes belong in your operation too.

These written protocols should apply to your field, office and facility operations. They should specify, for example, when and how your crops are planted and harvested, and by whom.

It might seem daunting to begin developing your farm’s internal processes. A good starting point can be an employee handbook. It should describe “the rules of the road” for all who work for you. The manual also should explain your farm’s process for onboarding and training.

A defined process that’s often overlooked is how you market your crops. You should have in writing how you handle the selling of your grain, your risk management plan, etc. This should include your production costs to help determine what price levels are acceptable to your operation, because we all know shooting only for the market highs is a dangerous game. Moreover, lenders love seeing written processes in place.

No Task Too Common

You can create a process for almost every common task on your farm. Think through the various roles, the many tasks and the varying conditions of your operation. These should be clarified and filed where your successors, key employees and trusted advisers can access them (not in your head).

Setting down how you and your farm work is especially important as you transition your farming operation to the next generation.

Define Your Brilliant Processes

Fortunately, you have access to many tools to create internal processes. Software, websites and consultants are all available to help you build and track these important procedures.

Repeatable and scalable processes, combined with trained people, will keep your operation on track. Start now to create the brilliant processes that lead to brilliant results.

As a finance and growth consultant with K•Coe Isom, Peter Martin helps businesses identify opportunities, source capital and manage expansion challenges.