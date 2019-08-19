Pest Pressure Bears Down On #PFTour19 Scouts

From insects to disease to weeds, Pro Farmer Crop Tour scouts are seeing signs of damage that will impact not only this year’s crop but future crops, too. For example, weeds are creating devastating weed seed banks, disease will fester in crop residue and insect pests will lay eggs that hatch in future crops.

“We are seeing some issues with [disease] in the corn crop,” said AgriTalk Host Chip Flory, who was traveling with the western leg of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour in South Dakota this morning. “There are some diseases our here, bacterial diseases. I think it goes back to that July 20 windstorm that blew through. When you rip the leaves, that gives an entry point to some of the disease pressure.”

Flory anticipates it’s Goss’s wilt in South Dakota corn fields—a sometimes devastating bacterial disease. Late planting might have provided soybeans with an unexpected benefit, however, as scouts aren’t seeing sudden death (SDS) pressure.

“Throughout the last couple of years, we keep hearing about SDS and disease pressure in soybeans,” Flory said. “One of the reasons we’ve seen as much disease in soybeans as we have in recent years is because of the earlier planting date. So now, the further behind the crop the further behind the development of disease in these soybeans.”

Scouts are reporting heavy corn rootworm pressure, too.

With the potential for extended diapause, farmers should be scouting to know what fields have the greatest corn rootworm pressure. Check out Ken Ferrie’s thoughts on higher rootworm populations here.

Weed pressure isn’t bad in planted fields—it’s the prevent plant that could be disastrous.

“The fields are clean for the most part,” said Pro Farmer Editor Brian Grete, who’s on the eastern leg of the Crop Tour. “We’ve seen a few fields with some weed pressure but not as bad as what I anticipated. The bigger thing is the prevent plant fields that haven’t been touched. Those are gonna be issues that they have to deal with next year.”

Farmers who have prevent plant acres or are near prevent plant fields, be on the lookout for weeds this fall and spring. Be prepared to take burndown action quickly, so the 2020 crop has a fighting chance against weeds.

