Perdue Testifies On State of Rural Economy

A handful of President Trump's key cabinet officials testifying in what was a busy day on Capitol Hill answering questions on tariffs, trade and farm income.

USDA Ag. Secretary Sonny Perdue testified to the House Ag Committee on the state of the rural economy. Perdue recognized the state of the rural economy.

“It’s tough out there,” said Perdue.

Yet, he expects more profits in 2019 due to the potential trade deals and the new farm bill.

“Our economists are projecting net farm income of $77.6 billion,” said Perdue. “That is an increase of last year, not including the market facilitation program [but] it remains to be seen.”

Lawmakers are also asking the ag secretary for answers to trade and tariffs.

One representative asked the status on the potential USMCA deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada which still needs to be ratified. A question on when 232 tariffs (which are on steel and aluminum) will be lifted on those countries.

