Perdue: E15 Rules To Be Complete By The “Driving Season”

Corn farmers and the ethanol industry alike are anxiously awaiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s year-round E15 proposal. While there was a concern that the government shutdown would delay the rules, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler assured him the rules would be complete by the “driving season.”

“I visited with Administrator Wheeler [last] week and that was one of the questions I posed to him,” Perdue told AgDay host Clinton Griffiths in a one-on-one exclusive interview. “He told me that things were moving well, even in spite of the shutdown, and that they did feel that they could accomplish these rules prior to the driving season, which was good news.”

Speaking highly of acting administrator, Perdue said he’s been impressed with Wheeler’s concern and interest in American agriculture.

“He's been a good friend on WOTUS and many other areas,” Perdue said. “He's just a very careful judicious person who wants to get it right, and who wants it to be sustainable and defensible, after we leave.”

Wheeler made it over one hurdle between him and an official role as administrator of the EPA on Tuesday when his nomination was approved by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

