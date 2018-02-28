Perdue To Commodity Classic: ‘I Stand For The RFS’

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue pledged his support for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) at the Commodity Classic in Anaheim this week.

Yesterday, Perdue was part of a biofuels meeting at the White House with President Trump, Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Jonie Ernst, Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Patrick Toomey(R-Penn.) to discuss reforming the RFS.

Despite widespread speculation that the release of the hold on Bill Northey’s confirmation to a post at USDA was part of a deal to reform the RFS, Senator Grassley said on Tuesday no deal had been reached. Senator Grassley also said there was no promise from the Administration to leave the RFS alone. Secretary Perdue set the record straight on Wednesday.

“I can tell you very unequivocally that President Trump stands with corn farmers, and he stands with biofuel farmers and stands for the RFS,” he told the cheering crowd in Anaheim. “I want you to know I stand with him and I stand with you on those issues.”

Perdue describes himself as a farmer first and says he knows how import demand is for commodity markets.

“The RFS is a huge part of corn demand,” he said. “Hear me clearly, I have not and will not support any policies in this country that diminish the demand, undermine RFS and are harmful to agriculture producers. I will not.”

Perdue also expressed his excitement to have Bill Northey join USDA as the undersecretary of Farm and Foreign Agriculture Services. Northey was confirmed to the post by a Senate vote yesterday following a hold put in place by Cruz.