Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed Against Kubota

AgJunction, the autosteering company, recently filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Kubota Corporation and several of its subsidiaries. The lawsuit claims Kubota products violate three of their patents concerning automated machine control and steering.

“AgJunction has one of the most comprehensive steering and machine control IP portfolios in the industry,” said Bob Barjesteh, vice president of IP (intellectual property) and general counsel of AgJunction, in a recent news release. “These assets are vital to hands-free steering and machine control functions and are critical components of our corporate strategy. After years of attempting to negotiate a license with Kubota and its suppliers, we are left with no choice but to assert our patents in court.”

The lawsuit specifically names Kubota’s M7 Series tractors and models updated with autosteer. AgJunction is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to stop Kubota from selling products alleged to infringe upon its patented technology.

Kubota provided the following statement to Agweb concerning the lawsuit:

Kubota Tractor Corporation is aware of the lawsuit and believe its claims to be false and unfounded. The company will not comment further at this time.