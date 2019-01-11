Panther Pro Trial Program Results

Panther Pro provides excellent residual control, complementing burndown herbicides in a tankmix or with a sequential application. An Ohio State University research plot photo (taken June 26, 2018) from the Western Agricultural Research Center shows excellent control of marestail, giant ragweed and grasses with a preplant tankmix of Spitfire (20 oz./A), Credit Xtreme (32 oz./A) and Panther Pro (15 oz./A) followed by Credit Xtreme (32 oz./A)applied post over the top.

Powerful Weed Control Program

Nufarm offers a suite of solutions for weed control. A program with burndown, residual and post applications can help keep fields clean up to canopy closure. Learn more about the products featured in this trial products and more at nufarm.com/uscrop

Spitfire provides true below-ground burndown of tough weeds

Credit Xtreme delivers powerful performance as a dual-salt technology glyphosate

Panther Pro is a 3-way liquid flumioxazin premix, providing outstanding residual control, plus convenience