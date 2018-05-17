Palindromes Positioned to Buy Schillinger Genetics

Newly-formed international holding company Palindromes Inc., is taking its first step into the U.S. market with its majority stake in Schillinger Genetics, LLC. Schillinger is best known for non GMO soybean genetics.

Schillinger Genetics is based in West Des Moines, Iowa, with research stations in Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Argentina. Its non-GMO soybean products target food and feed markets under the eMerge Genetics brand.

In addition to Schillinger, Palindrome is buying the controlling stake in Hope Ventures, an “integrated model for functional food and feed.”

Palindromes founder Karla Klingner says the market is ripe with opportunities. “Palindromes, in combination with its portfolio of partner companies, will leverage those new market opportunities to the benefit of both producers and consumers, consistent with our mission.”