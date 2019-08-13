OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week Going On Now

So far in 2019, 2,408 businesses have signed up to to raise awareness about workers’ health and safety as part of OSHA’s Safe + Sound week. Taking place Aug. 12 to 18 this is a nationwide event held each August to recognize the successes of workplace safety and health programs.

Last year, the agency reports more than 2,700 businesses participated.

Click here to see a map of 2019 participants by state.

You can also sign up to be recognized as a participant.

ResponsibleAg points out that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5,000 workers are killed on the job (a rate of 14 per day), and more than 3.6 million suffer a serious job-related injury or illness.

