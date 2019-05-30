OSHA Requests Information on Possible Updates to Lockout/Tagout

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) on a possible update to the Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout (LOTO)) standard. OSHA is interested in comments on the use of control circuit-type devices to isolate energy, as well as the evolving technology for robotics.

Comments and materials may be submitted electronically at http://www.regulations.gov, the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal, by facsimile or mail and must be submitted by August 18, 2019.



For more information, see the OSHA trade release and the public inspection version of the Federal Register notice.

