OSHA Releases Top 10 Most-cited Violations for 2018

From ResponsibleAg:

Preliminary data for OSHA’s Top 10 most-cited violations for fiscal year 2018 was announced at the National Safety Council Congress and Expo in Houston, Texas. The list is always a good place to start to identify hazards in the workplace. It was largely unchanged from 2017. The only new item is Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment - Eye and Face Protection coming in at Number 10.

1. Fall Protection (1926.501)

2. Hazard Communication (1910.1200)

3. Scaffolding (1926.451)

4. Respiratory Protection (1910.134)

5. Lockout/Tagout (1910.147)

6. Ladders (1926.1053)

7. Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178)

8. Fall Protection - Training Requirements (1926.503)

9. Machine Guarding (1910.212)

10. Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment - Eye and Face Protection (1926.102)

Learn more from ResponsibleAg.