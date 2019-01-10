OSHA Releases Top 10 Most-cited Violations for 2018

From ResponsibleAg:
Preliminary data for OSHA’s Top 10 most-cited violations for fiscal year 2018 was announced at the National Safety Council Congress and Expo in Houston, Texas. The list is always a good place to start to identify hazards in the workplace. It was largely unchanged from 2017. The only new item is Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment - Eye and Face Protection coming in at Number 10.
1. Fall Protection (1926.501)
2. Hazard Communication (1910.1200)
3. Scaffolding (1926.451)
4. Respiratory Protection (1910.134)
5. Lockout/Tagout (1910.147)
6. Ladders (1926.1053)
7. Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178)
8. Fall Protection - Training Requirements (1926.503)
9. Machine Guarding (1910.212)
10. Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment - Eye and Face Protection (1926.102)