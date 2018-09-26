OSHA Launches Regional Emphasis For Fertilizer Storage Facilities

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will launch Regional Emphasis Programs (REPs) on October 1 to address hazards from exposure to fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (FGAN) and agricultural anhydrous ammonia. The REPs, issued by OSHA Regions 6 and 7, will apply to all worksites in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. According to OSHA, the three-month program will focus on the fertilizer storage, mixing/blending, and distribution industry related to potential hazards that can lead to serious injury, illness, and death, including fire and explosions, as well as exposure to toxic gases and hazardous chemicals.



ARA will continue to work with OSHA and its membership. If any ARA member is contacted or inspected by OSHA, please contact Kyle Liske, ARA public policy counsel, at kyle@aradc.org.



The ResponsibleAg website can also provide valuable information.



For more information from OSHA, see the following resources: