Optimism Growing Again in Trade Talks With China

U.S. representatives are heading back to China next week to further talks aimed at resolving the trade battle between the two countries.

Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin told reporters at the White House he's leaving for China on Monday with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. He says they will spend Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with Chinese leaders in Shanghai.

Mnuchin said he expects there will be a few more meetings before any deal is done, with the next meeting probably being in Washington. Mnuchin said he sees it as a good omen that China chose to meet in Shanghai. That's where the U.S. and China conducted diplomacy aimed at normalizing relations during the Nixon administration.

Other White House officials are also sounding a bit more optimistic about the ongoing trade talks. White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Chinese companies are looking to purchase American agriculture and he says that's very important to the U.S. trade team.

Kudlow said, "It looks like there will be a trip to China, point one, and point number two, we expect, we hope strongly, that China will very soon start buying agriculture products, number one, as part of an overall deal. Number two, as a goodwill gesture, so I'm going to play that on the optimistic side and I think the going over there is a very good sign".

