Operator of the Year Award Deadline Approaching

AGCO is currently accepting applications for its 13th annual Operator of the Year Award. The deadline to apply is October 22, 2018.

Four finalists will be chosen and invited to be guests of AGCO at the 2018 Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) Conference & Expo, Nov. 27-29, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Applicator of the Year award recognizes the value of the hard work professional applicators, as well as their involvement in their communities. The finalists and winner will be chosen by a panel of judges from AGCO. Nominees will be reviewed based on criteria such as skill, dedication and customer service, as well as community involvement.

The award is open to all ag retailers and custom applicators in the U.S. There are no special parameters for equipment brands used by applicants.