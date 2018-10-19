One-On-One Interviews With Executives As Bayer Unwraps Its Acquisition

AgDay host Clinton Griffiths visited what’s now the world’s largest agribusiness headquarters—Bayer’s head office in Germany. He sat down with four executives (Liam Condon, President Bayer Crop Science; Bob Reiter, head of R&B with Bayer Crop Science; James Swanson, CIO Bayer Crop Science; Michael Stern, Head of Climate Corp, Bayer Crop Science) to learn how the blended family of Bayer and Monsanto is coming together since the acquisition closed in late August.

