Oklahoma State Fair Latest to Cancel for 2020

The Oklahoma State Fair is the latest state fair to cancel for 2020 due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis.

On Friday, state fair organizers announced the cancellation of "Oklahoma's Premier Family Attraction" to protect the safety and well-being of the state fair's visitors, participants and community.

“The impact of the State Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,”

Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc., said in a release. “We are tremendously saddened for the businesses, large and small, that rely on the income and exposure that the State Fair brings them each year. We are also heartbroken for our staff, who have worked so diligently on planning for this year’s Fair; the competitors and exhibitors, who take part in our various creative arts, horse and livestock events; and of course, the general fairgoers who look forward to attending the fair each year.”

According to the release, it became clear to the Oklahoma State Fair’s Board of Directors that cancellation was the prudent choice for 2020 and the correct course of action for the Oklahoma State Fair to do its part for community health and safety and to mitigate the potential spread of infection.

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is

exceptional about Oklahoma City and the State of Oklahoma,” O’Toole said in a release. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Oklahoma State Fair in 2021.”

Listen to the state of state fairs in Farm Journal's Overhe(a)rd podcast as Brian Bolan with the Wisconsin State Fair and Spencer Morris with the Indiana State Fair share what their state fairs have experienced in the past few months because of COVID-19.

Take a look at the status of state fairs here:

