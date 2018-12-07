Ohio, Iowa Farmers Fight Mud, Snow To Finish Harvest

In this week’s Boots in the Field Report, Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie discusses how Iowa and Ohio farmers are pushing to finish up their corn and soybean harvest.

Along with that, he addresses the issue that many farmers have had with getting their fall anhydrous applications made.

“A lot of farmers need a Plan B on how to get their anhydrous on the field,” Ferrie says. “There are days this winter, even as late as February, when you can probably apply anhydrous. But don’t apply it just to mark it off your list.”

In the following podcast, Ferrie outline some specific back-up plans to consider for those of you who still want or need to apply anhydrous.