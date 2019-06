It's the last week of June. Farmers are usually in the homestretch or well past it when it comes to planting.

However, many farmers are having to mud in what they can or call it quits, especially in Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Ohio is the furthest behind when it comes to corn and soybean planting.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben visits the Northwest part of the state and talks with Henry County farmers Nate Like and Eric Klein.