Official CEO Announcement at Certis

Amy O’Shea, President of Certis USA, has been named CEO while successfully completing the biopesticide leader’s management progression that was initiated in early 2020 when the planned CEO transition of Dr. Jow-Lih Su was announced and his acceptance to now serve as an Executive Board Member of Certis USA.

“For the past several months, I have engaged in Certis’ global business operations, product portfolio reviews and customer relationships under a leader who has spent three decades building the company into the market shaper that it is today,” says O’Shea. “This time, made more difficult by the constraints of Covid-19, has demonstrated that we have a team that is able to respond with agility, resourcefulness, and strong customer focus to meet immediate market demands.

O’Shea, a veteran of the agriculture, food, and pharmaceutical industries, joined Certis as President in February 2020, a move she says allowed her to effectively manage and ensure an orderly transition that sustained business continuity for customers and partners. This change in leadership, now successfully completed, was especially challenging with the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to impact our daily lives and alter global business activities.

“It is a truly exciting time to be leading the rising tide of biological solutions for conventional and organic growers in both domestic and international markets,” she says. “I am looking forward to being at the forefront of guiding the Certis team in its delivery of manufacturing expertise, portfolio expansion and innovative solutions that growers demand for their success.”

“Amy’s dynamic and thoughtful leadership style is indicative of the increased energy found in the biologicals space today,” says Mike Allan, Certis Vice-President North America. “I believe that under her leadership we will continue the company’s momentum and growth in biopesticides world-wide.”

As President and CEO, O’Shea will spearhead the company’s global business along with its manufacturing facilities in the US and India from the corporation’s headquarters in Columbia, MD.

