October Is National Cooperative Month

coop-month-2018-final4
• Four of the top 10 cooperatives are agriculture cooperatives ( National Co-Op Month )

October is National Co-Op Month, which is organized by the network of cooperatives and recognized by USDA to shine a lighte on the role of cooperatives across the industries they serve: utility, food, credit union, insurance, worker, housing and agriculture.

According to the Co-op Month website:

  • Four of the top 10 cooperatives are agriculture cooperatives, see more here.
  • The majority of American farmers are members of the more than 2,500 farmer-owned cooperatives
  • Co-op farmers provide over 190,000 jobs and annual wages of over $8 billion
  • Agriculture co-ops account for $246 billion (62%) of the U.S. total agriculture sales of $395 billion

Click here for a map of farmer-owned cooperatives.

The theme for the 2018 campaign is “Co-ops see the future.”

Many ag co-ops are already boosting awareness on social media:

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments