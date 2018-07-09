Nutrien Will Purchase Waypoint Analytical

Per a news release this morning, Nutrien has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Waypoint Analytical.

“Waypoint is the leading U.S. provider of integrated agricultural sampling, testing and analytics that generate valuable insights into sustainable soil health and plant fertility for its customers,” Mike Frank, president of Nutrien Ag Solutions said in the news release. “Nutrien has been a significant customer of Waypoint for many years - and this acquisition will further strengthen our partnership. The combination of Waypoint’s capabilities with Nutrien Ag Solutions’ new, integrated digital platform will significantly enhance and accelerate our ability to provide integrated science-based insights, services and unique digital product offerings that will support optimal fertility advice for our customers globally.”

Waypoint has approximately 250 employees, 11 U.S. laboratories, and six service centers. Annually the company analyzes 1.8 million soil samples for the agricultural market and is reportedly the largest ag laboratory group in the U.S. Additionally the company is among the top 25 U.S. environmental groups.

“Nutrien has been a strong and long-standing customer of Waypoint, and this transaction will build a new foundation for Waypoint to accelerate our strong track record of providing value-enhancing solutions and support for all of our customers,” Scott McKee, president & CEO of Waypoint said in the news release. “Additionally, this partnership will enhance Waypoint’s ability to invest in new capabilities and continue to grow our business both in the U.S. and in international markets, where Nutrien has a sizeable and growing retail presence. We believe that this transaction is a very positive outcome for our company that will benefit all of our employees and customers going forward.”