Nutrien Will Permanently Close Potash Facility

In early November, Nutrien announced it will officially close its New Brunswick potash facility. This had been a potential outcome discussed in early February as the company sought out “optimizing production.” Then the newly formed Nutrien (after its merger of Potash Corp and Agrium) discussed the company’s six Saskatchewan potash mines.

The New Brunswick location was first placed “in care and maintenance” reducing production in early 2016. And the location hasn’t produced potash since then.

The company says it can increase potash production at other sites in Saskatchewan at a lower cost than resuming production at the shuttered New Brunswick site.