Nutrien Will Acquire Agrible For $63 Million

Nutrien continues its acquisition news announcing it will acquire agtech startup Agrible for $63 million. The companies expect the transaction to close at the end of July 2018.

“The acquisition of Agrible is consistent with our strategy of investing in the growth of Nutrien’s Retail business to further strengthen and differentiate our leading global position,” Chuck Magro, president and CEO of Nutrien said in a news release. “We expect to recognize significant strategic and financial benefits from the transaction by leveraging Agrible’s capabilities to deliver unique, value-enhancing solutions across our Retail network.”

Agrible is based in Champaign, Ill., and currently has 55 employees. The company says 17,000 growers use its platform to total 11 million acres. Its digital products include:

Morning Farm Report

Spray Smart

Nutrient Engine

Find My Seed

“Agrible has developed a very impressive set of digital agronomic and sustainability tools which can be immediately incorporated into our existing digital platform,” Mike Frank, president of Nutrien Ag Solutions said in a news release. “These will strengthen the unique omnichannel offering that we have created by combining the independent knowledge and customer focus from our local agronomist network and our extensive distribution system, ensuring our customers get the best products, services, agronomy advice and e-commerce convenience. Agrible has also developed an industry leading sustainable ag platform and solution, developed through strong partnerships with some of the world’s most prominent food and beverage companies. We are excited to welcome Agrible’s talented team to Nutrien Ag Solutions’ digital organization and to expand our presence into Champaign, Ill.”

Paul Miller, chief science officer and co-founder of Agrible said in the news release, “We have a strong fundamental belief that the most effective means of scaling and delivering the value of Agrible’s tools is by leveraging and empowering the important role that agricultural retailers play in supporting growers’ ability to sustainably maximize crop production. As a result, this exciting combination with Nutrien Ag Solutions is the ultimate validation of our strategy and the ideal platform to significantly scale-up the capabilities that we have built, while continuing to grow and enhance the value we provide our global sustainability customers.”