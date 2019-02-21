Nutrien Intends to Renew Share Repurchase Program

This week, Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced that its Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to five percent of Nutrien's outstanding common shares over a one-year period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Any purchases will commence following the expiration of our current NCIB on February 22, 2019, and will be subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of our notice to renew our NCIB.



"Nutrien's strong balance sheet and cash flow provide a significant opportunity to enhance shareholder value. We repurchased seven percent of our outstanding shares over the past twelve months and today's announcement reflects our ability to continue to return meaningful cash to shareholders," commented Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO.