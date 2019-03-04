Nurtien Acquires Van Horn Retailer

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced it has completed the acquisition of Van Horn, Inc. (Van Horn), a leading US retailer and agricultural services provider located in central Illinois. The company has worked with local growers for more than 80 years and currently operates eleven retail facilities, which serve over 5,000 customers in 18 counties.

"Van Horn has built a strong ag retail business, with a track record of providing high value products and service for growers in Illinois. This acquisition is an attractive addition to Nutrien Ag Solutions’ retail network and we look forward to building on Van Horn’s relationships with their customers. We are seeing an acceleration of consolidation within the ag retail industry and this acquisition aligns with our strategy to grow our Retail business through highly accretive acquisitions," commented Mike Frank, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and CEO of Retail.

“We are very excited to join Nutrien Ag Solutions and look forward to fully utilizing the expanded platform of products, services and technologies that this transaction will enable us to provide in supporting our farmer customers. We also see this as a great opportunity for our employees to benefit from the expanded scale and growth opportunities that will come along with joining an industry leader in Ag Retail,” commented Dan Mogged, President and CEO of Van Horn.