Nominate a top performer or emerging leader at your organization to be a part of the ARA Rising Stars Class of 2020 by Aug. 14.

Rising Stars attend the ARA Conference & Expo at a reduced rate where they will expand their network at exclusive receptions attended by some of the top leaders in ag retail while learning new skills from inspirational keynote speakers and educational workshops.



Submit your nomination(s) using the online form and learn more about the Rising Stars opportunity.