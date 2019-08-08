Nomination Process Opens For 4R Advocates

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is now accepting nominations for the 2020 4R Advocate awards. This program recognizes farmers and fertilizer retailers for their commitment to nutrient stewardship using the 4R’s (use of the right fertilizer source, at the right rate, the right time and in the right place). Using suites of 4R practices, farmers improve their economic returns and decrease environmental impact.

Advocate nominations are due by Oct. 31, 2019, and applying is easy. Details, supporting materials and entry forms for retailers and industry partners to nominate farmers are available online at nutrientstewardship.org/advocates/become-an-advocate/. Entry forms offer easy directions for farmers and retailers to document their efforts to apply the 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles and to chart results. Applicants can also read previous winners’ stories on the same website.

“Fertilizer retailers are on the front lines as trusted advisers for farmers, helping them implement the 4Rs in their fields,” said Peyton Harper, TFI’s Senior Manager, Stewardship and Sustainability Programs. “The 4R Advocate program helps us highlight these partnerships throughout the year and demonstrate to the fertilizer industry, the agricultural community, and policy makers the real-world benefits the 4Rs have on the economic and environmental bottom line.”

Now in its ninth year, the 4R Advocate Program has recognized 80 agricultural producers and retailers, farming 175,625 acres in 20 states. These forward-thinking individuals serve as examples by championing sound nutrient stewardship.

The 2020 4R Advocate winners will be announced in mid- December. Winners must be able to participate in an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 Commodity Classic, an approximate $2,000 value, which takes place Feb. 27 through Feb. 29, in San Antonio, Texas. TFI will recognize the 2020 4R Advocate growers and nominating retailers in an awards banquet that takes place during the event.

Raising awareness and adoption of 4R nutrient stewardship is a top priority for the fertilizer industry. The industry is working to build awareness of the 4Rs among growers and agricultural stakeholders at agricultural trade shows, field days, company visits and other outreach opportunities.