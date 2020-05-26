Nominate Outstanding Farmers for Top Honors

The 2021 Top Producer Summit, which takes place Jan. 28–30 in Chicago, is a combination of three business education and networking conferences: Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow’s Top Producer and Executive Women in Agriculture (EWA). During the Summit, Top Producer will recognize remarkable farmers who have taken risks, built thriving businesses and given back to their communities.

The award honors three producers whose operations are at thae forefront of agriculture and crowns one winner. Entrants are judged on entrepreneurial originality (50%), financial and business progress (30%) and industry or community leadership (20%). All three finalists receive trips to the Summit, CEO coaching sessions and other prizes. The winner also receives a lease of a Case IH tractor. Apply by Sept. 1.

Fill out the Top Producer of the Year Application.

The award recognizes farmers 35 and under who represent the next generation of esteemed farm leaders. Entrants are judged on entrepreneurial originality (50%), financial and business progress (30%) and leadership (20%). The winner receives a trip to the Summit, a drone and other prizes. Apply by Sept. 1.

Fill out the Tomorrow's Top Producer Horizon Award Application.

This award is given to a female producer who is a shining example for her peers. Entrants are judged on agricultural advocacy (50%), farm business innovation (30%) and industry or community leadership (20%). The winner receives a trip to the Summit and leadership or succession planning consulting sessions. Apply by Sept. 1.

Fill out the EWA Trailblazer Award Application.