Nominate the Nation's Best Female Producers

The 2019 Top Producer Summit, which takes place Jan. 15–17 in Chicago, is a combination of three business education and networking conferences: Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow’s Top Producer and Executive Women in Agriculture (EWA). During the Summit, Top Producer will recognize remarkable farmers who have taken risks, built thriving businesses and given back to their communities.

As part of EWA, a new award will be given to a female producer who is a shining example for her peers. Entrants are judged on

agricultural advocacy (50%)

farm business innovation (30%)

industry or community leadership (20%)

The winner of the EWA Trailblazer Award, which is sponsored by Corteva, receives a trip to the Summit and leadership or succession planning consulting sessions.

Deadline to enter is Nov. 5, 2018!

For details or questions, please email Top Producer Editor Sara Schafer at sschafer@farmjournal.com .

