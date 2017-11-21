Nine Jokes So You Don’t Have to ‘Talk Turkey’ This Thanksgiving

According to this recent poll, 58% of people celebrating Thanksgiving “dread the thought of having to talk about politics at Thanksgiving dinner.” That’s slightly up from the same poll a year ago.
So, how about a little more fun?
Here are nine light-hearted jokes—all turkey related but not even close to being serious or political hot potatoes.
Who is never hungry on Thanksgiving?
- The turkey because he’s already stuffed!
What key won't open any door?
- A tur-key
What do you call it when it rains turkeys?
- Fowl weather
What happened when the turkey got into a fight?
- He got the stuffing knocked out of him!
Which side of a turkey has the most feathers?
- The outside!
If you call a large turkey a gobbler what do you call a small one?
- A goblet
What’s the most musical part of a turkey?
- The drumstick
Why did the turkey cross the road?
- It was the chicken’s day off.
What do you get when you cross a turkey and a banjo?
- A turkey that can pluck itself.
