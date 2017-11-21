Nine Jokes So You Don’t Have to ‘Talk Turkey’ This Thanksgiving

According to this recent poll, 58% of people celebrating Thanksgiving “dread the thought of having to talk about politics at Thanksgiving dinner.”  That’s slightly up from the same poll a year ago.

So, how about a little more fun?
Here are nine light-hearted jokes—all turkey related but not even close to being serious or political hot potatoes.

Who is never hungry on Thanksgiving?

  • The turkey because he’s already stuffed!


What key won't open any door?

 

  • A tur-key


What do you call it when it rains turkeys?

 

 

  • Fowl weather


What happened when the turkey got into a fight?

 

 

  • He got the stuffing knocked out of him!


Which side of a turkey has the most feathers?

 

 

  • The outside!


If you call a large turkey a gobbler what do you call a small one?

 

 

  • A goblet


What’s the most musical part of a turkey?

 

 

  • The drumstick


Why did the turkey cross the road?

 

 

  • It was the chicken’s day off.


What do you get when you cross a turkey and a banjo?

 

 

  •  A turkey that can pluck itself.

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.