New Tank Mixes to Reduce Off-Target Damage from Dicamba

BASF and Bayer are each creating a new tank-mix partner for their dicamba products. Both company tank mixes focus on reducing volatility. These products will need EPA approval.

“We’re waiting for registration [for over-the-top dicamba] by the EPA, and we anticipate that they will require a buffering agent to be used in tank mixes,” says Tracy Rowlandson, BASF technical marketing manager. “So, if that happens Sentris will be available as a tank mix adjuvant.”

BASF’s new product, upon EPA approval, will be considered a buffering agent. It works in the mix to stabilize the pH of the dicamba product to help keep it above a pH of 5. If you can keep dicamba in an ion form, not acid form, it’s less susceptible to volatilization.

Bayer’s new volatility reducing product doesn’t have a name—or at least, the company has not announced it yet. The product may become part of EPA’s XtendiMax registration decision for 2021 and beyond.

“When you add this product to the tank, it further reduces the volatility potential of XtendiMax,” says Alex Zenteno, Bayer dicamba product manager. “This tank mix additive provides additional comfort of application to users and is an added enhancement to the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System.”

Each of these tank mix adjuvants will help with the untraceable damage from volatility—which can happen hours to days after the initial application. However, it’s not a drift reduction agent so all drift mitigation measures need to be followed at application.

BASF adds new premix to dicamba lineup

Pending EPA approval, BASF is set to launch Engenia Prime, a premix with pyroxasulfone (Zidua), imazethapyr (Pursuit) and dicamba (Engenia). The premix includes three unique modes of action, one each from group 2, group 4 and group 15 herbicides.

“It will really give farmers a chance for some simplicity in terms of going out to the field but it will also make sure they’re making the right application on each acre,” says Scott Kay, vice president, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “Another characteristic of it is that we want to see it applied early—pre or very early post before the weeds are 4 inches tall.”

The premix will be registered for use in soybeans and has an 18-month plant back restriction for farmers who plan to grow cotton. Use rates and more tank prep information will be available upon EPA approval.