New Syngenta R&D Site To Spotlight Innovation With Farmers

An hour west of its North America Seeds offices, Syngenta plans to open a new R&D Innovation and Customer Experience Center in Malta, Ill. The site is 90 acres and will have facilities for large-scale events.

“This new site will enable us to accelerate our innovation in Seeds R&D while strengthening our focus on delivering new capabilities through investments in breeding and digital technologies,” Trevor Hohls, Global Head Seeds Development said in a news release. “This is a strong statement of our commitment to innovation and providing our scientists with the resources to bring the best products and technologies to solve the key problems that growers face.”

The company says this announcement is another example of its commitment to seed research and development in the U.S., and this facility, which is scheduled to be open by the end of 2022, will put a spotlight on how the company is engaged with growers for on-farm collaboration in its development process.

“I’m really excited about this strategic investment and how it will bring us even closer to the center of the US seeds market, as well as providing access to world-leading agriculture and digital talent in the Midwest,” Justin Wolfe, Regional Director Seeds North America said. “We’re committed to US farmers, and this site will allow to us to collaborate even more with our customers.”

Construction for this site is scheduled to begin early in 2021.

Earlier this year, the company held a ribbon cutting for its new seed development facility in Nampa, Idaho. Read more about that here.

