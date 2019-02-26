New Spreader Available For Fertilizer, Lime Applications

Loftness Specialized Equipment has introduced the new FB1210 12-ton fertilizer spreader and L1230 12-ton lime/fertilizer spreader to its FertiLogix line of products. The spreaders are variable rate ready with hydraulic-driven conveyors and spinners for precision application.

Both models feature dual stainless-steel spinners that produce a highly consistent spread pattern. The 409 stainless-steel hoppers are smooth with 50-degree slopes, minimal flat surfaces and no internal gussets or plates to accumulate material. This results in a much cleaner system that maximizes material flow and helps prevent corrosion. They also have a 41-inch frame clearance and variable tread width from 80 to 120 inches (90- to 152-inch wheel spacing optional) for in-season applications in row crops.

The FB1210 fertilizer spreader offers a 40- to 90-foot spread width. It includes dual stainless-steel conveyor chains with optional two-section control for independent adjustment of the right and left sections. The L1230 lime spreader features a 24-inch belt-over-chain conveyor design that is ideal for handling lime, but can also be used for fertilizer applications. It offers a 20- to 60-foot spread width for lime and a 40- to 90-foot spread width for fertilizer.

Other standard features on both spreaders include 380/90-R46 tires and an adjustable hitch. Options include an automatically controlled spinner drive, integral scale, steerable hitch, dual wheels, multiple tire choices and a roll tarp.

Loftness manufactures the FertiLogix line of fertilizer handling equipment, the GrainLogix line of grain-bagging equipment, the CropLogix line of crop shredders, the VMLogix line of vegetation management equipment, and the SnowLogix line of snow blower attachments. For more information, contact Loftness Specialized Equipment, P.O. Box 337, Hector, MN 55342, call 800-828-7624 (U.S. and Canada) or 320-848-6266 (international), email info@loftness.com, or visit www.loftness.com.