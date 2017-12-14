New Online Ag Retail Site Launched With CommoditAg

Focusing on the Midwest, CommodIt launches as an online ag retailer offering crop protection and plant nutrition product. The site is supported by a network of local warehouses/ag retailers. Pick-up or delivery services are available. The company plans to offer seed selections in the future.

“As the agriculture industry continues to evolve, we are partnering with the most well recognized names in ag retail to ensure farmers have exactly what they need from people they can trust. The easy-to-use CommoditAg online ordering and payment system is a great cost-saving way to get solid field and farm products customers need at a value,” says Ryan Wermert, CommoditAg’s Chief Strategy Officer.



Right now, the site is offering free shipping in select states.

The CommoditAg inventory control system will tell farmers exactly what products are available for pre-order or on-demand.