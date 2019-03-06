New Nematicide to Hit Market by 2020

Nufarm recently acquired Trunemco from BASF. The soybean, corn and cotton seed treatment provides defense against a variety of nematodes and can be added to current treatment programs. It features a low-dose rate of .3 oz. per hundredweight. The product is awaiting EPA registration and the company anticipates a 2020 launch.

Trunemco provides a three-pronged approach against nematode pests, according to Brandon Scott, Nufarm customer and brand marketing manager. First it “primes” the plant physiology to activate natural nematode barriers. Next it “defends” inside and outside the plant to protect against feeding and nematode establishment. Finally, “drive” provides root and plant health benefits.

According to the company, Trunemco protects against the following nematode pests: