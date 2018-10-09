New Name, Same Nematicide From Corteva

Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, has announced it will rename Vellozine to Reklemel, effective immediately. Reklemel is a sulfonamide nematicide with a unique mode of action against plant-parasitic nematodes.

The company says the product will be a core component of its integrated nematode management programs. It has no insecticidal or fungicidal activity, and Corteva says that gives it a more favorable environmental and toxicological profile than conventional treatments.

Anticipated launch for a newly-named active ingredient is 2021, starting in North America and the Asia Pacific region. Reklemel is the complementary addition to Arylex, Isoclas, Pyraxalt, Inatreq, Rinskor and Zorvec.

