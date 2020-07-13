New Leadership Roles at UPL For North America

UPL announces key leadership changes for the North American region as the company continues to focus on its mission to make every single food product more sustainable. Craig Brekkas, formerly Head of Canada, has been promoted to Head of North America for UPL. He replaces Vicente Gongora, who takes on a new role as Global Head, Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions. Trent McCrea moves into the Head of Canada position. These changes take effect August 1, 2020.

"Craig and Trent bring a wealth of market knowledge and experience in the United States and Canadian markets that will help accelerate momentum for delivering innovation and value-added solutions to growers in collaboration with our distribution partners. Vicente will move into a new role to drive the development of differentiated and sustainable solutions globally addressing key pain points of growers and consumers”, says Diego Lopez Casanello, Global COO for UPL.

These leadership changes underscore UPL’s commitment to our OpenAg purpose to create an agriculture network that feeds sustainable growth for all. No limits, no borders.