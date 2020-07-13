New Leadership Roles at UPL For North America

UPL announces key leadership changes for the North American region as the company continues to focus on its mission to make every single food product more sustainable. Craig Brekkas, formerly Head of Canada, has been promoted to Head of North America for UPL. He replaces Vicente Gongora, who takes on a new role as Global Head, Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions. Trent McCrea moves into the Head of Canada position. These changes take effect August 1, 2020.
"Craig and Trent bring a wealth of market knowledge and experience in the United States and Canadian markets that will help accelerate momentum for delivering innovation and value-added solutions to growers in collaboration with our distribution partners. Vicente will move into a new role to drive the development of differentiated and sustainable solutions globally addressing key pain points of growers and consumers”, says Diego Lopez Casanello, Global COO for UPL.
These leadership changes underscore UPL’s commitment to our OpenAg purpose to create an agriculture network that feeds sustainable growth for all. No limits, no borders.
- Brekkas brings more than 20 years of deep knowledge across both the United States and Canadian markets to his new role as Head of North America. Previously, Craig was the Head of Canada. He has held numerous sales and marketing leadership positions since joining the company in 2003.
- McCrea has been promoted from Portfolio Marketing Manager to Head of Canada. Since joining the organization in 2005, Trent has served in several key sales and marketing positions with increasing responsibility, including the first BioSolutions product released in the Canadian market.
- Gongora will move into a new position as Global Head, Differentiated and Sustainable Solutions. Prior to this role, he held the position of Regional Head of North America. Vicente joined UPL in 2011 and has more than 35 years of experience leading agriculture businesses in North and South America.