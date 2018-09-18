New Leadership, New Structure For Corteva Agriscience

Earlier this week Corteva Agriscience, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, announced changes to leadership in both members and structure.

“It starts with our commitment to putting growers and producer customers at the center of everything we do,” says James Collins, newly announced CEO of Corteva Agriscience. These changes are steps the company needs to take as it nears spin-off from DowDuPont, slated for June 1, 2019.

“With each of these business units, North America for instance, [Corteva] is putting strong leaders in place [to] look over these growers [who will] notice speed and agility, a real connectivity to the marketplace and a very decentralized organization so that decision making is at the optimal place—with the Corteva employee calling on growers,” Collins says.

Notable Corteva Agriscience staffing changes that will be created following the company’s separation from DowDuPont include:

James C. Collins, Jr., currently chief operating officer of the Agriculture Division, will be chief executive officer;

Greg Friedman, currently head of finance for the Agriculture Division and vice president, DuPont Investor Relations, will be executive vice president, chief financial officer; and

Cornel Fuerer, currently head of legal for the Agriculture Division, will be senior vice president, general counsel.

In addition, the new structure means businesses, and those representing those businesses, within Corteva Agriscience will be reporting to Collins. Rajan Gajaria will serve as executive vice president of the business platform; Timm Glenn will serve as executive vice president, COO; Greg Friedman will be the executive vice president, CFO; and Cornel Fuerer is assigned as senior vice president, general counsel.