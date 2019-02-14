New Leadership At The Fertilizer Institute

The Fertilizer Institute Board of Directors elected new leadership earlier this month. The board voted-in Tony Will, president and CEO of CF Industries, as board chairman. Brent McGowan, vice president, operations, with Wilbur-Ellis, was elected vice chairman. They will both serve the TFI in two-year terms.

During the board meeting, it approved the TFI policy priorities for 2019.

The board also previewed the TFI 2018 State of the Industry report, which quantifies fertilizer industry progress on sustainability indicators such as worker safety, energy use, the environment, and 4R Nutrient Stewardship, according to a prepared news release. The report shows that in 2018, the fertilizer industry is twice as safe as its peers in the chemical industry and continues to improve its environmental performance and increase its commitment to economic and social progress. The report is available online at https://www.tfi.org/our-industry/state-of-industry.