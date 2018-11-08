New Fungicide From Corteva Agriscience

On Thursday Corteva Agriscience, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, announced a new novel fungicide to be named Advelt. The company anticipates launching product formulations globally with first registrations planned for 2023 in Asia Pacific, pending regulatory review.

This is the first active ingredient from the combined R&D pipeline of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont Crop Protection and DuPont Pioneer. It’s a synthetic neopicolinamide fungicide with “favorable” regulatory, toxicological and environmental profile.

It has the same mode of action as Inatreq, which will soon be launched in banana and cereal markets in Europe. Outside of European markets Adavelt is a new mode of action against certain pathogens.

“Adavelt is an innovative new fungicide for farmers working to grow crops in a better way,” said Greg Hanger, Global Program Leader, Fungicides. “Its flexibility, versatility and effectiveness make Adavelt a great addition to farmers’ existing disease control efforts, to help them at every stage of crop development.”

Corteva highlights these features of the product:

Controls a wide variety of pathogens including Septoria spp, Powdery Mildews, Botrytis spp, Anthracnose, Alternaria, Scab, Monilinia and others

Provides control for many crops including cereals, vines, fruits, nuts and vegetables

Application options that span multiple growth stages

Protects the plant to provide both yield and quality

The company says Adavelt is a next generation picolinamide fungicide that complements its current portfolio.