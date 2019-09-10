New D.C. Exhibit Showcases Ag To Public

More than 200 leaders representing USDA, EPA, conservation organizations, agribusinesses and food

companies gathered July 26 in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a shared interest in helping farmers and ranchers adopt profitable conservation practices. The centerpiece: Agriculture Through the Voice of the Farmer, an interactive educational installation about modern and sustainable agriculture on the National Mall. The installment will be in place through October 2020.

Located in an area that attracts 24 million visitors annually, the garden includes screen-based kiosks and a mobile app featuring real farmers and ranchers explaining the technological advances and stewardship of modern U.S. production agriculture. On Fridays from May through October, farmer ambassadors will be on site to provide tours and answer questions in conjunction with the neighboring USDA Farmers Market.

The garden is a component of America’s Conservation Ag Movement. The national education and engagement program is designed to empower farmers to adopt profitable conservation and stewardship practices on their farms, in cooperation with the Farm Journal Foundation, a wide variety of conservation NGOs, and public and private entities.