New Biofungicide Fights White Mold

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. is introducing a new tool to help farmers fight pests in a variety of crops. The biological fungicide, Amplitude, is approved for the 2018 season and uses the same active ingredient as Stargus, another product from Marrone Bio.

Amplitude uses a strain of Bacillus amyloliquefaciens discovered by Marrone Bio. It fights white molds and soil diseases such as Rhizoctonia, Fusarium and Phytophtora.

“We are pleased to provide row crop growers with another tool to control white molds and soil diseases on a broad range of large acre crops and tuber and root crops, which have developed resistance to conventional products,” says Andre Trepanier, Marrone Bio’s director of marketing in a recent press release. “It can be used alone, or in conjunction with a conventional fungicide to enhance control, build a solid resistance management program and get better ROI overall.”

The product colonizes on the plants’ root hairs, stems and other surfaces to prevent fungi and bacteria from establishing themselves. In addition, the bacteria in Amplitude trigger systemic-acquired resistance and induced-systemic responses in the plant which make it healthier and stronger to ward of diseases, grow faster and boost yield, according to research by Marrone Bio.

The company says studies show Amplify has efficacy against Cercospora leaf spot on sugar beets, white mold on soybeans, sunflowers, beans and canola and benefits soil applications for Rhizoctonia and Pyhtopthora in potatoes. Studies were performed in U.S., Mexico, Canada and Europe.

Amplitude is approved in several states, for a complete list click here.